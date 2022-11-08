ON Tape: NCP's Jitendra Awhad Offers Cash To Man His Goons Hit, Gets A 'no', Wants 'quiet'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former MVA cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad who along with his supporters forcibly stopped the screening of a Marathi movie-- 'Har Har Mahadev' in a Thane mall, was seen trying to give money to an audience-member beaten by his supporters. When the man seemingly spurned the offer of money, Awhad was also seen making a gesture indicating the man 'keep quiet'.

On Monday, Jitendra Awhad and his followers barged into Thane's huge Viviana mall to stop the screening of 'Har Har Mahadev', alleging that the movie presents the wrong history about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Not only did Jitendra Awhad and his followers stop the movie and harassed the viewers to leave the theatre, some of its supporters badly thrashed one person who tried opposing them. From the visuals, the NCP leader supporters are seen ganging up against one man, brutally assaulting him, and even tearing his shirt.

In the clip, immediately after Awhad supporters thrashed the man, the NCP neta was captured trying to control damage and appeared to offer something to the victim, which clearly resembles bank notes. "I won't take it", the victim told Awhad as the former Maharashtra minister tried handing him the folded notes. "It's not about the movie. I came to watch the movie after two years," the victim added. But before he could speak more, the NCP leader motioned him to 'be silent' by putting his finger on his lips.

'All of this to come into the limelight?': BJP slams NCP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam slammed Awhad for his hooliganism and said, "Maharashtra NCP leader and former minister enters a mall with his supporters, forcibly close the shops there. His supports beat up those who went to watch the movie. Who gave you the permission to take the law in your hand?"

"There is no Uddhav government in the state now who stays silent. Whoever will take the law into their hands, strict actions will be taken on them... If they have objections over the movie, they are other ways for it in democracy... All of this to come into the limelight?", the BJP leaders added.

Speaking to Republic, BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar attacked NCP and Awhad saying, "Because, in that 'Har Har Mahadev' movie, they have shown the assassination of Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This NCP and especially Jitendra Awhad never want the real history which is the nationalist history. That’s why, Jitendra Awhad being an ex-minister, went there, and took law into his own hands."

Notably, a case has been registered against Awhad and his supporters in Thane for forcibly stopping the movie. "Case has been filed against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad and 100 of his workers at Vartak Nagar Police Station, Thane for forcibly closing show of film 'Har Har Mahadev' in Thane mall yesterday & assaulting the audience," Thane police said, ANI reported.

The case has been registered under sections 141,143,146,149,323,504of IPC and section 37/135 of Mumbai Police for assaulting a film audience by forcibly closing the show of 'Har Har Mahadev' film in Thane's Viviana Mall.