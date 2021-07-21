On TMC's Martyr's Day, BJP Leaders Stage Protest Against Post-poll Violence In West Bengal

After the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) released its report on post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday is staging a protest against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The BJP leaders led by the party's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh are staging a protest at Rajghat in Kolkata. The saffron camp has claimed that 38 of its workers were killed in Bengal since the TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, came to power for the third consecutive time on May 2.

NHRC slams Mamata's TMC over post-poll violence

The seven-member panel which was ordered to probe into the violent clashes in the state after the election results on May 2, finally submitted its report on Tuesday. Submitting the report to the Calcutta High Court, the committee slammed the state government for not taking necessary actions. The report said that thousands of innocent citizens have been subjected to murder and rape.

According to the report, the violence was initiated by the supporters of the ruling party against the opposition party, which resulted in the destruction of life and livelihood leading to violent incidents throughout the state. The interim report was submitted on July 2.

It was on July 15, when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused NHRC of leaking the final report online under a political conspiracy. She said, "Now even neutral organisations are being used by the BJP for their political interests. Our state is being defamed. The Human Rights Commission should respect the court. Instead of leaking the report to the media, it should have been handed over to the court."

TMC denies charges

However, the TMC denied all charges. The party hit out at the BJP and said the party leaders were exaggerating isolated clashes. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit back at the panel and called the report misleading. She said that the facts were distorted and would, submit their opinion through an affidavit to the court when their turn comes. Further, CM Mamata had also claimed that the NHRC report on the post-poll violence was leaked before it could be submitted to the High Court.

TMC Martyrs' Day: CM Mamata Banerjee to address virtual meet

Incidentally, the TMC observes July 21 as 'Martyrs Day' every year in memory of the 13 Youth Congress workers who were killed in police firing in 1993. These Youth Congress workers were demanding that voters' ID cards should be made the sole document for voting. As Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gets set for her address on the occasion, speculations are rife about her gearing up for the 2024 general elections.

My heartfelt tribute to the 13 innocent lives that were lost on this day in 1993. I urge all my brothers & sisters to join me today at 2PM in a virtual meet to honor the brave souls.



Our voices against those committing inhumane atrocities shall keep growing louder.#ShahidDibas — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 21, 2021

