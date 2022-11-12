On Uncouth Insult To President Murmu, BJP Tells CM Mamata 'sack Your Minister Or Resign'

BJP has lashed out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and CM Mamata Banerjee after one of the party's prominent leaders Akhil Giri made the most depraved, sexist, and hateful remark against President of India Droupadi Murmu, in the presence of other senior party leaders including the Women and Child Development minister, Dr Shashi Panja.

While addressing the rally and making a verbal attack on TMC-turned-BJP leader and Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari, Akhil Gigi dragged in President Murmu’s name and uncouthly and offhandedly insulted her “He (Suvendu) says, I am not good-looking. (Laughs) How beautiful you are! Good looking... We don't judge looks. We respect the chair of your President (Rashtrapati). How does your President (Rashtrapati) look?" he outrageously said, gesticulating and chortling.

BJP Hits out at TMC

After Republic TV's coverage, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan targeted CM Mamata Banerjee and demanded that she sack her minister who insulted the first citizen of India. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, "The first citizen of the country, the first President from the tribal community, and a woman was insulted by this petty, blunt man. If he still remains in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, then she should resign. The continuation of Akhil Giri on the ministerial post is an insult to women and the entire country".

देश की प्रथम नागरिक, आदिवासी समाज से पहली राष्ट्रपति और एक महिला का अपमान करने वाला यह ओछा, मुंहफट आदमी अगर अब भी आपके मंत्रिमंडल में रहता है तो आपको इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए @MamataOfficial जी!



अखिल गिरी का मंत्री पद पर बने रहना, समस्त नारी जाति और पूरे देश का अपमान है। https://t.co/vGomIrYnmw — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 12, 2022

BJP IT-Cell head Amit Malviya said, "This is the most sexist and misogynist comment coming from a TMC minister in the presence of another woman minister Sashi Panja and he went on to berate the President on how she looks. Remember, Mamata Banerjee has always been Anti-Tribal and she did not support Droupadi Murmu for the President's office, and now this. It is the lowest level of discourse in Mamata's Governance".

Malviya further said, "This is the body shaming of the highest degree of someone who occupies the highest office of the land and just because she happens to be a woman that too a tribal woman. This is not the first time that a political party of opposition has done so. Earlier, Congress made similar derogatory comments during the run-up to the Presidential elections, and subsequently, several other opposition ministers made such comments against Droupadi Murmu. Noe, this TMC leader has crossed all the limits. The question must be asked by Mamata Banerjee, How can she continue to have a minister who is so uncouth and has a foul mouth in her cabinet?"

"We are going to protest in a big way and Mamata Banerjee will have to come out and apologise to the Tribal community and women of the country in particular," he added.

#BREAKING | BJP's @amitmalviya hits out at TMC leader Akhil Giri for uncouth remarks against President Droupadi Murmu. 'They have crossed all limits. Mamata Banerjee should come out and apologise,' he told Republic. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/nSju7NoTow — Republic (@republic) November 12, 2022

Bengal BJP President Sukanata Majumdar slammed TMC and demanded stern action against Akhil Giri. He said, "The Anti-tribal sentiments of Mamata Banerjee's government and her leaders have now been exposed. On the behalf of my party, I demand the resignation of this (Akhil Giri) minister from Mamata Banerjee's government".

Majumdar added, "Our seven Scheduled Tribes MLAs will file a complaint against this minister in their respective constituency's police station. This is a derogatory comment against the responsible person and the case under the SC/ST act should be filed. He should be punished as per the law of the country and the Mamata Banerjee government is totally Anti-Adivasis".

#BREAKING | Our ST MLAs will file a complaint against TMC leader Akhil Giri for uncouth remarks against President Droupadi Murmu and we demand resignation of Mamata Banerjee: WB BJP Pres @DrSukantaBJP.

Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY… pic.twitter.com/dYseWhvlyW — Republic (@republic) November 12, 2022

Republic confronts TMC's Women welfare minister

Appearing on The Debate with Arnab Goswami on Republic, the TMC attempted to disown the remarks by its minister Akhil Giri. The party’s spokesperson Dr Shashi Panja, the Minister of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare in the Mamata government, said “This comment is not endorsed by the party. We don't endorse such comments. It is for the minister to take responsibility. We hold the highest regard for the President of India." However, her words were rendered empty when it transpired she was present at the event sitting feet away from where the misogyny spouted.