On Vijay Diwas, Rahul Gandhi Levels Political Jibe; Says 'enemies Feared PMs' mettle Then'

As the nation remembered the valour and sacrifice of the brave warriors who brought Pakistan to its knees in the historic Indo-Pak war of 1971 on December 16, several leaders and politicians across parties, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the courage of the Indian Army.

On the occasion, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not only congratulated the citizens on India’s historic victory which had at that time resulted in the creation of the nation of Bangladesh, but also praised the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, whose decision paved way for the remarkable war that resulted in the largest military surrender after World War II.

In a veiled but clear jibe at incumbent PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said, the 1971 war was won at a time when India’s neighbours “recognised the mettle of its Prime Minister” and feared violating the borders of our country.

“On the occasion of India's historic victory over Pakistan in '71, greetings to the countrymen and salute the valour of the army. It took place when India's neighbours recognised the mettle of the Prime Minister of India and feared violating the border of our country!” the Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

सन् ‘71 में भारत की पाकिस्तान पर ऐतिहासिक जीत के उत्सव पर देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएँ और सेना के शौर्य को नमन।



ये उस समय की बात है जब भारत के पड़ोसी देश भारत के प्रधानमंत्री का लोहा मानते थे और हमारे देश की सीमा का उल्लंघन करने से डरते थे!#VijayDiwas — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 16, 2020

1971 Indo-Pak war

Taking action against the increasing atrocities of Pakistan, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had ordered then Army Chief General Sam Manekshaw to launch an offensive against Pakistan following which India launched a full-scale war against its neighbour. On this day 50 years ago, Pakistan lost half its country, its forces in the East, and had to publicly surrender to India.

The Indian Army brought Pakistan to its knees, took 93,000 of its prisoners and freed 75 million people of Bangladesh. The Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 began on December 3 and lasted for 13 days, ending with its enemy’s surrender on December 16 – celebrated as Vijay Diwas in India.

