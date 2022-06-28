Following the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad said that the law and order forces are working with complete impartiality. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, meanwhile, blamed 'tukde tukde gang' for doing politics.

Speaking to Republic, Azad said, "Law and order is working with complete impartiality. All of us, no matter what...should avoid that which disturbs the mutual coordination of society. Today our state is moving towards development, we should talk about it. Refrain from saying things that threaten society. We should avoid talking about sensitive issues."

'Defames India, not worthy of tolerance,' says MP Minister on Zubair's arrest

Narottam Mishra alleged that Zubair is running an agenda against the country and society in the name of journalism. "The people of the tukde tukde gang are doing politics...He defames India in (front of) the whole world. This kind of playing with the law of the country is not worthy of tolerance. Digvijay Singh and Rahul Gandhi, who are doing politics, are feeling bad because their people went to JNU first," he said.

The Madhya Pradesh minister blamed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for doing politics of religion. He said that the Hyderabad MP has nothing to do with social service and service to the country. "If anyone is doing divisive politics then he is Owaisi," he said.

MP Cabinet minister Vishwas Sarang also stated the police action is as per the law and said that those who spread anarchy in the country will not be spared.

"Whoever talks unnecessarily in the country will not be tolerated. There are many such elements who are members of tukde tukde gang and spread chaos and police will take action against them. If action is taken against the wrong people, then Congress and other opposition feel pain in their stomach, it means people like Zubair have their support too," Sarang added.

Opposition leaders, including former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Owaisi, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over Zubair's arrest.

The Alt News co-founder was arrested in connection with one of his recent tweets that had a questionable image with the purpose of deliberately insulting the god of a particular religion, KPS Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) said. The case was registered on the complaint of a Twitter user who accused Zubair of hurting religious sentiments, police said.