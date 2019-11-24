Once Bitten Twice Shy? Uddhav Thackeray Visits NCP MLAs At Resort; Sharad Pawar Present

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is en route from his residence to The Renaissance Hotel to meet the NCP MLAs, who have been placed there over concerns of horse-trading. NCP chief Sharad Pawar is already present at the plush resort along with senior party leaders including Chhagan Bhujbal and daughter Supriya Sule. Shiv Sena's Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray is also reportedly present at the location where 54 MLAs of the NCP are put up. After the meeting with the NCP leaders, Uddhav Thackeray will hold another meeting with Congress leaders in JW Marriot.

Amid the political turbulence in Maharashtra, parties have resorted to resort politics over threats of poaching. While the Congress has moved its MLAs to the JW Marriot in Mumbai's Andheri, NCP MLAs are placed in Powai's Renaissance Hotel. Besides, Shiv Sena legislatures are being kept at The Lalit, however, as per Republic sources, they are soon expected to be moved at the Renaissance Hotel, along with the NCP leaders.

The Congress legislators were earlier supposed to leave for Jaipur but later decided to stay in Mumbai in view of the fast-paced political developments here. This is the second time resort politics has surfaced as parties are maintaining caution over the fear of horse-trading. Sena is reportedly keeping a hawk's eye on their MLAs. Currently, security has been beefed up at resorts where NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena MLAs are placed.

Maharashtra political chaos

In a stunning turn of events, Fadnavis on Saturday returned as chief minister propped up by Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP, and the Congress reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate. Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a hush-hush ceremony here on Saturday, leading to the end of the President's rule in the state. Ajit Pawar's volte-face created fissures in the NCP, whose chief Sharad Pawar distanced himself from his nephew's dramatic action, saying the decision to back Fadnavis was his personal choice and not that of the party.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the last month's Assembly polls in an alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively. The Sena, however, broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post. The Congress and the NCP, both pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats respectively.

