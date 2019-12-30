Once MoS PMO & CM, Prithviraj Chavan Refuses Lower Portfolio & Cong State Chief: Sources

Exactly 32 days after taking charge as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray expanded his Cabinet on Monday. However, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan chose to remain excluded from the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Cabinet supposedly over portfolio allotment. The Congress leader had allegedly asked for a higher portfolio citing his political stature, such as the Department of Revenue, Energy Ministry or Rural Development, which was refused by ally Shiv Sena. Purportedly, Prithviraj Chavan had put forth his condition demanding either a higher portfolio in the government or no post at all.

To back his demand, the Congress leader reasoned that he was a former chief minister of Maharashtra and also held the post of MoS in former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh's Cabinet, thus, a lower portfolio was unacceptable to him. As per sources, the Congress party even offered the post of state president to Prithviraj Chavan, however, it was denied by him. Currently, besides the chief minister, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has only six Cabinet Ministers--two from each alliance party. Though headed by Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar is known to be pulling all the strings in the alliance of ideologically dissimilar parties in Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the second time within two months. In November, then-rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar took an astounding oath as the Deputy Chief Minister to BJP's Devendra Fadnavis in wee hours to form a BJP-led government. However, he tendered his resignation prior to the floor test ordered by the Supreme Court. In a recent interview with a private TV channel, Fadnavis claimed that it was Ajit Pawar who approached the BJP for government formation. According to Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar mentioned that he had kept his uncle and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in the loop.

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion

Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 ministers. The size of the council of ministers cannot exceed 15% of the total number of MLAs, which is 288 in the state. As per the power-sharing formula decided by the three MVA allies, the Sena will get 15 ministerial berths, excluding the CM's post, the NCP will also get 15 and the Congress 12. The Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs, the NCP-54 and the Congress-44 in the 288-member House.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray was formed on November 28. The state Cabinet currently has six ministers, besides the chief minister. Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut of the Congress, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai of the Shiv Sena and Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP took oath alongwith Uddhav Thackeray on November 28.

