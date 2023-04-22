Once Plagued By Nepotism And Casteism, BJP Govt Ensured Transparency In Recruitment Process: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that his government has ensured transparency in the recruitment process which was earlier plagued by nepotism and casteism.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 24th national conference of chairpersons of State Public Service Commissions here, he said one-and-a-half-lakh posts had been lying vacant under previous state governments as the Supreme Court stayed recruitment over complaints regarding lack of transparency.

"When we took charge of the state in 2017, there were a lot of complaints regarding Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Higher Education Selection Commission and Secondary Education Selection Commission examinations," he said.

"So much so that the court's intervention was sought to stop many recruitment exams. In some cases, the court had also made serious comments. I told officials to remove whatever deficiencies were there. Earlier the recruitment process was not transparent. Nepotism and casteism dominated the recruitment process and injustice was done to meritorious and talented candidates," he said.

The chief minister said the government formed a team of honest officials to ensure transparency in the recruitment process.

In an ideal society recruitment agencies, be it the Union Public Service Commission or State Public Service Commissions, have a big role to play.

In the last six years, the government has made five-and-a-half-lakh appointments without a single question being raised on any appointment, he said.

He, however, said the number of appointments was not enough for a state with a population of 25 crore.

The chief minister said that with many youths reluctant to join the government sector, the state has devised the "One District, One Product" programme to promote entrepreneurship and unique products of each of its 75 districts.

A lot of investment has come to the state due to better law and order situation.

The Global Investors Summit was organised in the state from February 10 to 12, in which investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore were received, he said.

He said a ground-breaking ceremony of projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore will be organised soon.