Once Punjab implements doorstep ration delivery, people in other states will also ask for it: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Once the Punjab government implements the policy of doorstep delivery of ration to people, citizens in others states, too, will "start demanding" it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

In a virtual briefing, he also alleged that the BJP-led central government has been trying to "impede" the implementation of this policy in the national capital.

"Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ji has made a great announcement today that ration will be delivered to the very doorstep of people, and it will immensely benefit the poor," he said.

"We have also been trying to implement it in Delhi, but the BJP government in the Centre has been trying to impede the implementation of this policy in Delhi," he alleged.

Kejriwal asserted that an idea, whose time has come, "cannot be stopped".

Earlier in the day, Mann announced the rollout of the doorstep ration delivery scheme in his state, saying the poor will no longer need to stand in queues as good quality ration will be delivered at their doorstep.

However, the scheme will be optional for the eligible beneficiaries, he said. PTI KND/GVS KND CJ CJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)