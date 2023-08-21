One Killed, A Few Others, Including Cops, Injured As Farmers And Police Clash In Longowal

Tension prevailed on Monday evening in Sangrur’s Longowal village when a clash broke out between kisan unions and Punjab police as hundreds of farmers were marching towards the Governor’s house in Chandigarh, demanding monetary compensation packages for damages to crops and homes due to the recent flood. The incident is said to have taken place around 5pm.

Police resorted to caning, in which one protester lost his life, while three others were injured. In the scuffle, the station house officer, identified as Deepinder Singh, also sustained severe injuries while containing the mob.

Farmer leaders of 16 unions led by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) have been arrested in different parts of Punjab and Haryana since Monday morning in the respective states. Farmers were on their way to block the road at Badbar toll plaza when they were stopped by the police, leading to the clash. According to the police, the deceased protestor has been identified as Pritam Singh, who succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Commenting on the incident, Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sangrur, Surinder Lamba told Republic, “Kisan unions tried to block the toll plaza on the national highway, for which police had not given any permission for a protest march. The farmers, however, continued to march. Furthermore, police officials also put barricades to stop the protesters from reaching the national highway. However, a few miscreants rammed their tractors into police barricades, leaving several cops, including inspector Deepinder Singh, severely injured.”

SSP Sangrur further noted that the situation turned violent when the protesters allegedly hurled lathis at the cops on duty. To stop the agitated crowd, the police in return had to resort to lathicharge to diffuse the situation, noted the officer. The senior police official further informed that a few accused have been detained for allegedly attacking cops, adding that the situation is under control now.