Amaravati Movement: Over 1 Lakh Andhra NRIs Hold Protests Worldwide Against Jagan Govt

On the occasion of the 200th day of the Amaravati movement, Jayaram Komati, a renowned NRI in the US, has called on other NRIs to come out in support of the movement. Although the expectations were modest, the call has received an overwhelming response with more than one lakh of them joined the movement across the world.

Jayaram Komati said the idea was to express solidarity in 200 cities all over the world to mark the 200th days of the movement. "However, in the US itself, NRIs have joined the solidarity event from more than 230 cities, with the global number going up to 300. Women, men, children, elderly, people from all the age groups have expressed their support to the cause. The rulers have stunned to see such a massive support to Amaravati cause," he said.

Organisers said the event was conducted across the world in full adherence to COVID rules. Due to health concerns, the NRIs participated in the event in small groups of 15-20 people. However, more people took part in the event and several more NRIs have participated in the event from their homes in virtual mode.

Telugu NRIs from USA, UK, Ireland, Kuwait, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and other countries have come forward to voice their solidarity under the message – ‘Don’t Kill Amaravati, Build Amaravati’.

"This solidarity is unprecedented. Never in history, NRIs had taken part in a protest movement on such a large scale. Now, they have come out in a single voice with the demand of One State One Capital slogan," a press release from the organisers said.

The event was organised in protest of the current Jagan government in Andhra Pradesh which in January passed legislation that will facilitate the development of Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, and Kurnool as legislative, executive and judicial capitals respectively. The previous TDP government had envisioned Amaravati as the new capital of the state after its bifurcation in 2014.

The efforts to bring Singapore on board for developing the Amaravati smart city were bulldozed by the Jagan government which scrapped contracts and chose to build three capital cities instead, leaving many farmers and former landowners in the area upset.

"Telugu people have moved as they don’t want to see the sacrifice of farmers- who gave their golden lands without taking a single rupee- going wasted. Every Andhra Pradesh NRIs from all corners of the globe have expressed their solidarity with Amaravati farmers. Even during the COVID crisis, One State One Capital slogan has reverberated in all corners of the world," organisers said.

