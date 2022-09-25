One-line Resolution Declaring Faith In Party Prez To Be Passed During CLP Meeting: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said a one-line resolution stating all Congress legislators have full faith in the party president's decision on his successor is likely to be passed during the Legislature Party meeting this evening.

Gehlot said he had held different constitutional posts for 40 years and the new generation should get a chance now, in an indication that he was not averse to the party picking Sachin Pilot as his successor in the state.

Meanwhile, many MLAs considered close to Chief Minister Gehlot met under the leadership of Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal, which is being seen as an attempt to put pressure on the party high command to pick a Gehlot loyalist as his successor.

"I have said it earlier as well. No post is important to me. I am doing politics for last 50 years. I have remained on some constitutional post or other for 40 years. What more I can get and want. So, it is in my mind that the new generation should get a chance and we all will together give a leadership in the country," the chief minister told reporters during to a visit to Jaisalmer to offer prayer at the Tanot Mata Temple.

Gehlot said the media reported that he did not want to leave the post of chief minister even though that was not the case.

He disclosed that he had made it clear to the party high command in August itself that retaining power in the state was important, irrespective of who was the chief minister.

"I have said this to (the party) high command in August itself that the next election should be fought under a leadership so that the possibility of winning increases. Whether it is me or someone other than me, select him and form the government," he said.

On the CLP meeting, Gehlot said all party leaders will hold a discussion to arrive at a consensus and this has been the Congress' strength.

"This has been a tradition in the Congress from the beginning that whenever the Legislature Party meeting is held at the time of election or for the selection of a chief minister, a one-line resolution is definitely passed to give all rights to the Congress president. And, I understand this will happen today too," Gehlot told reporters in Jaisalmer.

"All Congressmen unanimously keep faith on the Congress president, and today also, you will get a glimpse of it. You need not have to think much about ifs and buts," he said.

There has been a strong buzz about a leadership change in the state ever since Gehlot announced contesting for the Congress president's post and Rahul Gandhi reiterated the party's "one man, one post" principle.

The names of Pilot, who is in his mid-forties, and Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi are doing the rounds as possible successor to Gehlot.

Joshi, who is in his 70s, is a former state Congress president and was a contender for the chief minister's post in 2008 as well but he had lost the assembly election by one vote at that time.

Gehlot's "new generation" remark indicates that the party is likely to settle for Pilot, who had raised a banner of rebellion in 2020.

Meanwhile, MLAs considered close to Chief Minister Gehlot met under the leadership of Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

This meeting is seen as an attempt to put pressure on the party high command to pick a Gehlot loyalist as his successor in case he is elevated to the post of the Congress national president and required to quit as the chief minister in line with Rahul Gandhi's 'one-party, one-position' policy.

"If the decision is not taken keeping the MLAs' sentiments in mind, the government will be in danger," independent legislator and advisor to the chief minister Sanyam Lodha, who participated in the meeting, said.

Another leader Govind Ram Meghwal said Gehlot can shoulder both roles, that of the chief minister as well as the party's national president of the party.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken told reporters in Jaipur that the media will later be briefed about the decision taken during the meeting.

"(Mallikarjun) Kharge ji and I am here to attend the meeting. Whatever action will be taken, you will be informed (afterwards). I cannot tell more than this right now," Maken said.

Senior leader Kharge said the high command has asked him to meet all the MLAs.

"I have been asked to meet all the MLAs. We will meet them and take their views and we will inform (the media) after that," he said.

This is the second Congress Legislature Party meeting within a week. The last meeting was held on September 20.

