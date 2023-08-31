'One More Jhagda In Dotted Alliance': BJP Jibes I.N.D.I.A After Kerala CM Slams Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seized the opportunity to take a jab at the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) and the Congress party following criticism directed by CPIM, an ally within the I.N.D.I.A alliance, towards the Grand Old Party. The CPIM accused the Congress of acting against the interests of Kerala, raising eyebrows within the alliance.

The rift came to the fore when Kerala Chief Minister and CPIM leader, Pinarayi Vijayan, levelled accusations against both the BJP-led Centre and the Congress. Vijayan claimed that both parties shared a common stance on communalism, questioning the Congress's commitment to secularism. Furthermore, he accused the Congress of working against the southern state's interests.

In a swift response to this ironic situation within the I.N.D.I.A alliance, where CPIM criticised its ally Congress, the BJP didn't hold back from capitalising on the situation. BJP's national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, highlighted the apparent contradictions within the alliance. He tweeted, "One more Jhagda (fight) in the dotted alliance. After a round of Poster wars. AAP vs Congress. PM face fight. Left vs TMC. Cong, Uddhav Sena vs Sharad Pawar. Now it is Left vs Cong."

Poonawalla went on to suggest that the current scenario reflected a lack of unity and shared goals within the alliance. He questioned whether the Left's partnership with the Congress, a party it labels as communal, and with TMC, a party it accuses of being responsible for violence in Bengal, aligns with the Left's principles. Poonawalla pointed out the absence of a common mission or vision, suggesting that the alliance is primarily a conglomerate of opposing forces united only against the BJP.

"Reality is that there is no common mission or vision… it is only the coming together of arch, sworn enemies in BJP virodh... Do they have anything in common on Niti (policy), Netrutva (leadership) or Niyat (intention)?" he questioned.

Pinarayi Vijayan ((ahead of Mumbai meeting))



"Congress says they are secular. But when it comes to issues like communalism, are they ready to oppose it by taking a clear stand”



One more Jhagda in dotted alliance !!



After a round of

Poster wars

AAP vs Congress

PM face fight… pic.twitter.com/0ScjSxp7yu — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 31, 2023

Kerala CM slams Congress

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's criticism of the Congress was scathing. He accused the Congress of consistently failing to take a strong stance against communalism, despite claiming to be a secular party. He noted past instances where the Congress and the BJP seemed aligned on the issue. Vijayan further claimed that the Congress's state leadership echoed this sentiment, as the party formed alliances with the BJP for local body seats.

Vijayan's assertions also extended to the Congress's alleged opposition to development initiatives in Kerala. He alleged that the party was more interested in creating obstacles for the state's progress in a bid to stir resentment against the ruling Left government. The CPIM leader's criticism has sparked renewed discussions about the dynamics within the I.N.D.I.A alliance.

