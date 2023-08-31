Last Updated:

'One More Jhagda In Dotted Alliance': BJP Jibes I.N.D.I.A After Kerala CM Slams Congress

BJP seized the opportunity to take a jab at the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) and Congress following criticism directed by CPIM.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Ajay Sharma
INDIA alliance

The CPIM accused the Congress of acting against the interests of Kerala. (Image: PTI)


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seized the opportunity to take a jab at the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) and the Congress party following criticism directed by CPIM, an ally within the I.N.D.I.A alliance, towards the Grand Old Party. The CPIM accused the Congress of acting against the interests of Kerala, raising eyebrows within the alliance.

The rift came to the fore when Kerala Chief Minister and CPIM leader, Pinarayi Vijayan, levelled accusations against both the BJP-led Centre and the Congress. Vijayan claimed that both parties shared a common stance on communalism, questioning the Congress's commitment to secularism. Furthermore, he accused the Congress of working against the southern state's interests.

In a swift response to this ironic situation within the I.N.D.I.A alliance, where CPIM criticised its ally Congress, the BJP didn't hold back from capitalising on the situation. BJP's national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, highlighted the apparent contradictions within the alliance. He tweeted, "One more Jhagda (fight) in the dotted alliance. After a round of Poster wars. AAP vs Congress. PM face fight. Left vs TMC. Cong, Uddhav Sena vs Sharad Pawar. Now it is Left vs Cong."

READ | Number of parties under I.N.D.I.A bloc is rising and so is their morale: Congress

Poonawalla went on to suggest that the current scenario reflected a lack of unity and shared goals within the alliance. He questioned whether the Left's partnership with the Congress, a party it labels as communal, and with TMC, a party it accuses of being responsible for violence in Bengal, aligns with the Left's principles. Poonawalla pointed out the absence of a common mission or vision, suggesting that the alliance is primarily a conglomerate of opposing forces united only against the BJP.

READ | Mallikarjun Kharge's son fined for putting up Congress poster in Karnataka

"Reality is that there is no common mission or vision… it is only the coming together of arch, sworn enemies in BJP virodh... Do they have anything in common on Niti (policy), Netrutva (leadership) or Niyat (intention)?" he questioned.

READ | Court in Kerala rejects plea seeking vigilance probe against CM Vijayan, his daughter

Kerala CM slams Congress

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's criticism of the Congress was scathing. He accused the Congress of consistently failing to take a strong stance against communalism, despite claiming to be a secular party. He noted past instances where the Congress and the BJP seemed aligned on the issue. Vijayan further claimed that the Congress's state leadership echoed this sentiment, as the party formed alliances with the BJP for local body seats.

READ | Congress has similar stand as BJP on communalism; it is opposed to Kerala's interests: CM Vijayan

Vijayan's assertions also extended to the Congress's alleged opposition to development initiatives in Kerala. He alleged that the party was more interested in creating obstacles for the state's progress in a bid to stir resentment against the ruling Left government. The CPIM leader's criticism has sparked renewed discussions about the dynamics within the I.N.D.I.A alliance.

BJP seized the opportunity to take a jab at the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) and the Congress party following criticism directed by CPIM

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT