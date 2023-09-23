One Nation, One Poll Panel's First Meet Held Today, Former Prez Kovind & Amit Shah Present

Quick links:
Ram Nath Kovind is the Chairman of the high-level committee on 'One Nation, One Election'. | Credit: PTI
The introductory meeting of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ committee to examine and explore recommendations for holding simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, state Assemblies, municipalities, and panchayats was held Friday under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present in the meeting.
Notably, the Union Law Ministry on September 2 issued a notification on the ‘One Nation One Election’ committee and formed an eight member panel, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ghulam Nabi Azad, NK Singh, Subhash C. Kashyap, Harish Salve and Sanjay Kothari.
The committee will examine and recommend specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act and any other laws and rules which would require amendments for the purpose of ‘One Nation, One Election’. In addition to this, the committee has also been tasked to suggest a framework for synchronisation of elections in terms of phases and time. The issue of logistics is also a point of discussion of the panel.
The idea behind 'One Nation, One Election' is to match the timing of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections across the country. This will reduce the frequency of polls throughout the country restricting political parties from wasting money.
Until 1967, the formula of 'One Nation, One Election' was practised in the country. But, it was disrupted due to various reasons such as defections and dissolutions of government.
If it comes into existence again, 'One Nation, One Election' will enable the Government to concentrate on governance once the elections are over.
The policy will reduce the cost of elections. This will save the enormous amount of money wasted in every election, whether State or General Elections.
