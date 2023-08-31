One Nation, One Poll: Where Do Political Parties Stand On The Anticipated Bill?

The political sphere has been polarised ever since sources revealed that the Centre might table the One Nation, One Poll Bill in the Parliament in the Special Parliamentary Session called on from September 18 to 22. While Congress says that the Bill needs consultation before introduction, JDU says that the Centre is trying to divert attention from real issues concerning the nation.

Opposition vs One Nation, One Poll

"This is one question which political parties need to discuss. If Narendra Modi Ji wants to make it an agenda then it means he is deflecting from basic issues," JDU leader Neeraj Kumar told Republic TV. He also said that the BJP did not mention election reforms in its 2019 election manifesto and said that his party would clear its stand in the coming days. In 2019, PM Narendra Modi talked about One Nation, One Election in his Independence Day speech for conducting Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assembly elections together, once in five years.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi, on the other hand, said, "Nobody knows what kind of Bill it is. The Bill needs to be consulted with everyone." He went on to accuse the BJP of 'dictatorial governance' for preparing the Bill without consultation. Notably, no official confirmation from Government sources about the Bill's introduction has been made. BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy spoke on similar lines and vouched for discussions with other stakeholders before preparing the Bill.

Reddy, however, questioned how simultaneous elections will be managed in the country given the scale. "This will have a lot of consequences on the entire process. They have to come up with a plan. It is a big country so I don't think it is practically possible," Reddy said.

TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta said that the party will clear the stand soon and questioned the announcement of the five-day special Parliamentary session. "If PM Modi is confident that he is coming back in 2024 again then let the general elections be over and in the first Parliamentary session after the general elections this One Nation, One Poll Bill can be placed," Dutta said.