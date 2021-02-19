'One Needn't Be A BJP Supporter': Milind Deora Welcomes E Sreedharan's Entry Into Politics

Senior Congress leader Milind Deora on Thursday welcomed 'Metroman' E Sreedharan's entry into active politics and said Indian politics "needs more like him." E Sreedharan, a much-admired technocrat who is credited with changing the face of the public transport system in the country, will join the BJP giving a boost to the saffron party ahead of the Assembly polls in Kerala.

'E Sreedharan belongs to all of India'

Deora, a former Union Minister, took to Twitter and stated that one need not be a BJP supporter to welcome E Sreedharan's entry into active politics. "A thorough professional and one of the country's most accomplished engineer-bureaucrats, E Sreedharan belongs to all of India," Milind Deora said.

The entry of Sreedharan into politics through the BJP was announced by state party chief K Surendran at a press conference in Kozhikode on Thursday. Surendran said the official function of his joining the party will be held during its two-week-long Vijaya Yatra commencing on February 21 from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram to "expose the misrule" of the present LDF government and previous dispensation led by UDF and prepare the party's ground for the Assembly elections likely to be held in the month of April.

E Sreedharan spoke exclusively to Republic TV and shared the reason behind the decision and why he was batting for a saffron party government in the state. "After I left Delhi metro in 2011, I moved to Kerala and I have been living in Kerala for the last 9 years. I have seen the Congress-led UDF and CPM-led LDF governments under CPM. Both governments are only interested in party politics, and not the state as such. Moreover, there is a lot of rampant corruption under both governments. The state suffered and was not getting any tangible benefits from the governments," he said.

"Now that I am free, all my assignments are over and I thought I will be useful to the state if I join the BJP. BJP will be able to access the central government's resources. In the last 20 years, not a single industry has come to Kerala and there is a high level of unemployment. No industry has come because the environment in Kerala not conducive. We want to create a congenial environment. These ideas made me join BJP," he added.

