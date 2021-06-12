'One Needs To Sacrifice To Stay In BJP': Dilip Ghosh Slams Mukul Roy For Rejoining TMC

After former BJP national vice president Mukul Roy rejoined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday, West Bengal's BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh said that 'nothing is going to impact the party'. Ghosh said for he came from the syndicate party and went back to them. One needs to sacrifice to stay in BJP and it's not everyone's cup of tea. He asserted that there was no loss or gain to the party on Roy's joining and quitting. Mukul Roy was one of the first TMC leaders to switch over to BJP nearly four years back.

'No loss or gain for the party': Dilip Ghosh on Mukul Roy's exit

"It's not necessary that everyone who comes to BJP will stay in BJP. In order to stay in the party, you need to sacrifice. Everyone does not have the capability to sacrifice. For those who had come from a party where cut money & syndicate works, for them it is difficult to be in BJP. Nothing is going to impact BJP. There was no loss or gain of Mukul Roy coming and going from BJP. It won't be a loss if MLAs want to go from BJP. It won't affect us at all", said Ghosh.

'No One Will Stay In BJP In Present Circumstances': Mukul Roy

On Friday, Mukul Roy gave his very first reaction after leaving the BJP and rejoining his former party TMC during a press conference at the Trinamool Bhawan alongside CM Mamata Banerjee. He expressed his happiness and said after a very long time he is finally with his old party members. He also stated that it was impossible for him to thrive in BJP. Roy assured that his return along with his son Subhrangshu Roy will further strengthen the TMC and glorify West Bengal.

"I am feeling so happy to find myself at my old party. After a long time, I am with the old party members. West Bengal will be more glorified with my induction. My son and I will strengthen the party. It was impossible for me to thrive in Bharatiya Janata Party that's why I have joined TMC today leaving BJP. In the present circumstances, no one will stay in BJP," claimed Roy after joining TMC.

Mukul Roy rejoins TMC

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined TMC in the presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Friday. Roy's induction into TMC comes in the wake of the BJP's inability to make sufficient inroads in West Bengal. He was also reportedly miffed as Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari pipped him to the Leader of the Opposition's post. Earlier, Roy's son had stirred controversy after writing on social media that one should do self-introspection before criticising the government which has come to power with people's support. This was seen as an indication that the Roy father-son duo is not on the same page as the BJP leadership.

