One Rape-accused Seer. A Divided BJP. It's 'Police Will Probe' Vs 'Sheer Conspiracy'

The leaders of BJP's Karnataka unit seem to be taking varying stances after Murugha Math chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa backed the seer and alleged that a conspiracy was hatched against him. He also claimed that chief pontiff is a person who is regarded in a high manner and respected by all.

"This is a sheer act of conspiracy. The investigation is currently underway and the truth will be revealed soon. He will come out of this investigation with a clean chit. He is a person who is regarded in a high manner and respected by all," BS Yediyurappa said.

'Police will investigate' says Bommai

However, contrastingly, CM Basavaraj Bommai declined to comment against the pontiff but said that police have complete freedom to investigate and the truth with come out.

"When there is important case police have registered both the cases and investigation is on. In such a situation, making comments or interpreting the case is not good for investigation. The police have complete freedom, they will investigate and the truth will come out," Bommai said on Sunday.

Karnataka minister V Somanna also took a stand similar to CM Bommai and avoided speaking on the case citing that an investigation is underway. "Let the police probe the case and let the truth come out," he said.

'Law same for everyone': CT Ravi

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi stated that the law is the same for everyone. "The CM has clearly stated that an inquiry is being conducted into the matter."

On Saturday, Mysuru city police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the seer and four others under the POCSO Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the alleged sexual abuse of two girls.

Two high school girls had approached an NGO in Mysuru and recounted the alleged abuse they had gone through, following which NGO approached the authorities and the case was registered by the police. The case was later shifted to Chitradurga.

Meanwhile, seer Sharanaru claimed that the case is a part of a long-drawn conspiracy against him and vowed to come out clean.