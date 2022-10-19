One Terrorist Kills Another In J&K; Mehbooba Mufti Desperately Tries To Deflect Blame

Unmoved by the daily attacks and targeted killings of Kashmiri Hindus, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday was left searching for answers as a hybrid terrorist was killed in an encounter by another terrorist, and hence, questioned the Jammu & Kashmir police and security forces.

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Imran Bashir Ganaie who was arrested in connection with the death of two non-local labourers in a grenade blast in Shopian was killed by another terrorist. The Kashmir Zone police tweeted and informed that Ganaie was killed by another terrorist after security forces established contact with them.

Notably, two labourers from Kannauj area of Uttar Pradesh were killed in a grenade attack early Tuesday at Harmain in Shopian. Police arrested two people, including Ganaie, for their involvement in the incident.

Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid #terrorist & in continuous raids by Police & security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists & SFs at Nowgam #Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by firing of another terrorist. (1/2) — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 18, 2022

Mehbooba Mufti questions forces, defends terrorist

In response to the Kashmir Zone police' tweet, Mufti questioned the anti-terror operation of the forces and referred to the deceased terrorist as the victim of targeted killings. She stated that by using suspicious names like hybrid militant and chance encounters, the forces are trying to justify the civilian killings. This is completely against the logic and a thorough investigation should be done in this matter, added Mufti.

'Mufti's tweet showcases poison & frustration': Kavinder Gupta

BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta slammed the PDP president and said, "Her qualification will increase the more she will talk negatively about India. There is a competition going on between Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti who will speak more against India and in favour of terrorists as well as Pakistan. Now even the people of Kashmir have understood that they mislead people and that these types of tweets won't benefit her. But the poison and frustration she has within her can be seen through this tweet. Mufti doesn't go between people and tweeting is the only medium for her to into people".

He further added, "In a bid to improve the situation in the valley that was worsened by these leaders, the deployment of forces was important. They always raised slogans of freedom and advocated for talks with Pakistan, but their wish will never be fulfilled. If they have a problem with the forces and police then should roam around without any security arrangements".

(Image: PTI)