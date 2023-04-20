'One-to-one' Dialogue With Congress MLAs Concludes In Rajasthan

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/AshokGehlot51
The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Thursday completed "one-to-one" dialogue with its MLAs in the state.
Discussions were held with the MLAs of Bikaner, Ganganagar and Hanumangarh divisions on the concluding day.
Rajasthan Congress incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party's state president Govind Singh Dotasara held talks with the MLAs of these districts at the party's new office (war room) here and asked them about the government's schemes and other issues.
All Congress MLAs of these divisions including ministers BD Kalla, Bhanwar Singh Bhati and Govind Ram Meghwal participated in the discussion on Thursday.
The Rajasthan Assembly elections are due later this year and the ruling Congress has started preparations for it with this programme.
Under this, discussions were held with MLAs of different divisions on Monday and Tuesday while on Wednesday, the party organized a workshop here.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)
