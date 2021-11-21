'One Who Expects Most, suffers Most In Politics', Says Rajasthan Congress's Mahesh Joshi

On Sunday, Congress MLA Mahesh Joshi stated that in politics, the person who expects the most is the one who suffers the most. Joshi, a close aide of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, is one of the Congress MLAs who will be sworn in as ministers in the state cabinet on Sunday, November 21.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Joshi said, "In politics, the person who expects the most gets hurt the most. Congress had already given me a lot, they had given me the status of Cabinet Minister, so it won't be of much difference to me. Now I will be of service with more power. Congress will come into power in 2023 in Rajasthan." "It is going to be almost three years but there is no anti-incumbency factor. By-election results also show that the Congress party has gained in Rajasthan," Joshi said.

When asked about the disagreements between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, Congress MLA Mahesh Joshi stated, "Jaha Do bartan hote hain takarate hain. In Rajasthan, there is only one team, which is the high-command team; we would operate under the leadership of high-command."

Gehlot's cabinet expansion is slated to take place on Sunday, with the new ministers taking oath at the Governor's House. A total of 15 MLAs will take oath today, November 21, including Sachin Pilot's "loyalist" MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha, and Brijendra Ola, who will join the Chief Minister's cabinet following the reshuffle. Rajasthan Congress head Govind Singh Dotasra announced a list of the 15 MLAs who would take the oath of office on Sunday, as well as the elevation of three ministers to a cabinet position.

List of MLAs who have secured ministerial berths in Rajasthan Cabinet:

Hemaram Choudhary Murari Lal Meena Zahida Khan Rajendra Singh Gudha Brijendra Ola Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya Shakuntala Rawat Govind Ram Meghwal Mahesh Joshi Ramlal Jat Vishvendra Singh Mamta Bhupesh Tikaram Juli Ramesh Meena Bhajanlal Jatav

Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha, and Brijendra Ola will take the oath of office as ministers of state, while others will be appointed cabinet ministers. In a last-ditch effort to appease all 'camps,' CM Gehlot resigned all cabinet ministers on Saturday and submitted a fresh cabinet minister list to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI