'One Year Later People Continue To Suffer': Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM With Throwback Video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday posted a throwback video from April 2020 during the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in India, sharing how all that he had said last year applied to the present scenario with the nation witnessing the second wave of infection.

Hitting out at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi alleged that even a year later, people continued to suffer from the pandemic, with the Centre turning away from responsibilities. In the caption, the Wayanad MP says- "One year later, our people continue to suffer, our infrastructure continues to crumble and our PM continues to turn away from his responsibilities"

"The lockdown allows you the time and space to put in medical resources, to ramp up your testing ability, to prepare your hospitals, get your ventilators, get the infrastructure required to fight when the virus picks up again," says Rahul Gandhi in the video from April 2020.

Centre ramps up hospital infrastructure

India added another 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections on Friday taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to the 15-lakh mark. This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over two lakh cases. The death toll increased to 1,74,308 with 1,185 new fatalities, the highest since September 19, 2020, as per the data put out by the Union Health Ministry.

Several ministries of the Government of India, Empowered Groups, and the Union of Secretaries are working in tandem to substantially augment the hospital infrastructure for effective clinical management of severe COVID-19 patients. Amid the unprecedented surge, the Health Ministry has issued a notice advising Central Ministries and their PSUs to dedicate their hospital beds for Coronavirus management in their respective states. As per the Ministry, the Centre and their PSUs are working to manage the situation effectively and to provide all required support to the States/UTs.

(With Agency Inputs)