'Only 89 Were Killed': SP Leader Abu Azmi Denies Kashmiri Pandit Genocide; BJP Reacts

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi said Saturday that the death toll of Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide is exaggerated.The SP leader said only 89 pandits were killed and the rest were 'Muslims and Sikh brothers'. "When I saw the RTI, which is released by the government and has no lies, it was written that total 1,700-1,800 people were killed in 30 years when militancy peaked in Jammu and Kashmir," the SP leader said adding, "Only 89 Pandits were killed and the rest were Muslim and Sikh brothers." The Samajwadi Party leader's comment has stirred massive controversy.

"Those that ran away are Kashmiri Pandits, Muslims are still fighting and dying there. To make a film on these lies, they want to rule by creating a divide between the Hindus and Muslims," Abu Azmi said speaking of Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files', a film based on the events surrounding the Kashmiri Pandit Genocide in the early 1990s.

Contrary to Azmi's claims, hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits reportedly died in targeted killings and thousands were forced to flee.

On BBC documentary

The Samajwadi Party leader sought to create a contrast between the Union government's response to 'The Kashmir Files' and the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots. Azmi said, "When the BBC's documentary released, they want to stop it. Where is the law of (free) speech and expression? Is the Constitution no more?"

'I have said nothing wrong'

Speaking to Republic TV, Abu Azmi defended himself citing the said RTI which claimed that only 89 Kashmiri Pandits were killed during the height of insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir which eventually led to a mass exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Union Territory in the 80s and 90s. "I have said nothing wrong," Azmi said while repeating his controversial statements.

Responding to the SP leader, BJP's Ram Kadam told Republic: "Even a school child who hears his statements will laugh at him". "The way they (Kashmiri Pandits) were targeted, brutally killed will he deny this? Talking nonsense will not work. This is a reality that before Modi government's establishment, there was wide-scale injustice against the Hindus in J&K, an environment for their exodus was created", Kadam said. "This is a reality. So citing any RTI which are convenient to self, try not to mislead the public", he added.