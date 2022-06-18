Only BJP Can Bring Employment, Development To UP: Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Saturday said people want employment and development, which can only be brought in the state by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The minister attacked the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), terming it as a "fused transformer", which can neither be used to illuminate a bulb nor run a tubewell. Speaking at a press conference in Rampur where the Lok Sabha byelections are slated for later this month, Khanna pitched for BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi. The BJP is a "functional transformer" that will run everything, whereas, Samajwadi Party is a "fused transformer", which will neither run a fan or bulb nor tube well, he said.

"People want employment and development and that can only be given by the ruling party," the BJP leader said. The minister supported the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme which is being protested against by defence aspirants across the country and asked youths not to be misled by anyone over the issue as it is for their future.

"It is clear that the government is concerned for the youth. The youth have been told that after working for four years, they will also get a good amount," he said, adding, "On one side you are getting honorarium and on the other you are also getting a chance to serve the country."

