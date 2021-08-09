'Only BJP Has Stood Up For The Progress Of The Tribal Community': P Muralidhar Rao

Today, on the occasion of World Tribals Day, BJP officials paid floral tributes to the statue of Komaram Bheem in Hyderabad, claiming that only the BJP has stood up for the tribals. P Muralidhar Rao, former general secretary of the BJP, told ANI, "once the BJP comes to power in Telangana, the first thing will be done on the file of Scheduled Tribes (ST) reservations."

P Murlidhar chastised Telangana CM

"The Chief Minister of Telangana, K. Chandrashekar Rao, has deceived tribals in the question of ST reservations," he said, adding that "Girijana Bandhu," like the previous effort "Dalit Bandhu," should be implemented. The BJP leader chastised the CM for failing to follow through on his promise to resolve the podu island issue. He also stated that the upliftment of the tribals is a priority.

Rao seeks support from SC, ST and OBC

Few days ago, Rao said that the party has chosen to reach out to the SC, ST, and OBC communities who are still unaffiliated with the it. He stated that the BJP has support from all communities. He further added that there are some sub-sections of these communities where they don't have support, and they have chosen to reach out to these sub-sections of SC, ST, and OBC communities who are still backing the opposition parties.

Rao who is also the party in-charge of Madhya Pradesh noted that these sub-sections support the Congress and by winning their trust and support, the BJP will remove the opposition party's last bastion as well as assist the party to extend its voter base among new groups. He stated that by establishing gains among these sub-sections, the BJP would not only undermine Congress but will also assist them in winning the rival party's strongholds.

The party has begun devising strategies to gain the trust of new voters. The BJP's strategists believe that gaining the support of these groups will enable the party to break into Congress's final few strongholds. Madhya Pradesh's next assembly elections are scheduled for the end of 2023 and the outreach strategy is part of the party's preparations for the elections.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: @ppchaudharybjp/Twitter