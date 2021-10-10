Only BJP leaders, their 'billionaire friends' safe in country: Priyanka

Lucknow, Oct 10 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the BJP in PM Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi, saying only the ruling party leaders and their "billionaire friends" are safe in the country.

Vadra said this during a "Kisan Nyay Rally", days after eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra has been arrested in connection with the case.

Addressing the rally, Priyanka said when she speaks to people, they tell her that there are no jobs and income.

Farmers, Dalits and women are feeling harassed, she claimed.

People may belong to any caste and religion, they are not safe, the Congress leader alleged.

"In this country, the prime minister, his council of ministers, people from his party and their billionaire friends are safe. Understand this properly. The country is getting damaged," the Congress leader said.

Before the rally, Priyanka visited the Kashi Vishwanath and Kushmanda temples.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Prayers of different religions were recited at the rally.

Senior UP Congress leader Pradeep Mathur told PTI that Congress workers from different walks of life accorded a warm welcome to the party general secretary.

State Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said with the Sunday's event, the party has launched itself aggressively for the upcoming 2022 UP Assembly elections.

"The Congress under the leadership of Priyankaji will comprehensively defeat the demon power, which has unleashed itself in various parts of the state," Singh said. PTI NAV RDK RDK

