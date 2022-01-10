Only half of India's people vaccinated against Covid, isn't it Modi govt's 'big failure', asks Cong

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Congress on Monday claimed only half of India's population was vaccinated against COVID-19 which was a "big failure" of the Narendra Modi government and the country is now seeing a third wave of infections.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said now that cases are rising, the prime minister is telling officials to inoculate people on mission mode.

Reviewing the Covid situation amid a surge in cases fuelled by the Omicron variant of the virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents in mission mode.

He said a meeting with chief ministers be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and public health response.

Kharge said on Twitter, "Only half of India's population is fully vaccinated. Isn't it a big failure of the Modi government. We are witnessing an increase in cases in the 3rd wave." "PM Modi is now telling officials to speed up vaccination on 'mission mode'. Why weren't we on this mission since Day 1?" he posed.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wondered why parliamentary panels were not being allowed to meet virtually amid rising coronavirus cases.

"I requested Chairman of the Rajya Sabha on the last day of the Winter Session to allow online meetings of Standing Committees. And yet again this was disallowed. Now, important committee meetings are being put off. I simply cannot understand why online meetings cannot be held," he said in a tweet.

The Congress has been demanding online meetings of Parliamentary Standing Committees which are not being allowed. It has also been critical of the government's vaccine policy and alleged that it is not covering the majority of the population. PTI SKC NSD

