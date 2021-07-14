'Only Jumlas, No Vaccines': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre For Vaccine Shortage

Hitting out at the Central government over the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took to his official Twitter handle and said that the Central government only gives blank speeches and no vaccines. "Only jumlas, no vaccines," tweeted the Congress leader. This statement by the Congress leader comes at a time when cities including Delhi and Madhya Pradesh are reporting vaccine shortages.

Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over Coronavirus vaccine

It is important to note here that India has just recovered from a period of COVID vaccine shortage with the implementation of the Centre's new free universal vaccination policy. According to the CoWIN portal, an average of 61.14 lakh vaccine doses was administered across the country between June 21 to 27. However, between July 5 to 11, the daily average doses plummeted to Rs 34.32 lakh.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram have also hit out at the Centre over the COVID-19 insulation programme. He had said that the central government's promise of vaccinating all adults by December 2021 is an "empty boast" and a "false promise".

States such as Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha are also experiencing shortages in COVID-19 vaccines. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry had informed that a further surge in cases is being noted in some states, like Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh. He also noted that there are some states, where cases have come down but are still being witnessed in the form of plateau.

"We would like to request to everyone when we talk about the third wave (of COVID-19), we are taking it as a weather update and not understanding its seriousness and our responsibilities associated with it," he had said.

COVID-19 situation in India

India has so far recorded over 3,08,74,376 positive cases, out of which, 3,00,14,713 have successfully recovered and 4,08,764 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 37,154 new cases, 39,649 fresh recoveries and 724 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 4,50,899.

(Image: PTI)