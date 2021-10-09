Only Mamata Banerjee Can Defeat Modi-Shah Duo; Goans Fed Up Of BJP-Cong: TMC Leader

As West Bengal Mamata Banerjee shifts her focus on the upcoming Goa assembly elections, the political environment in the state has become heated.

A number of prominent leaders have joined the TMC bandwagon in Goa, including the likes of Ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro and a senior lawyer Antonio Clovis D Costa. Exuding confidence in Mamata Banerjee and her leadership, D Costa dubbed that only Mamata Banerjee can defeat the Modi-Shah duo.

Speaking to ANI on the same, he said, "I joined TMC because I see Mamata Banerjee as the only leader who can take on the might of Modi and Amit Shah... I see that only Mamata Banerjee as the future who can lead Goa and India," said.

He asserted that Mamata Banerjee is the future of Goa as well as India. In his view, Mamata is the face of the opposition in the country as he believes Congress has failed miserably.

He expressed his disappointment in Congress and pointed that despite gaining a majority in several states, Congress failed to hold the power and surrendered in front of the BJP. "The Congress time and again handed over the government to BJP despite the given mandate. Look at Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh. 7 states have been surrendered to the BJP," said Costa.

Antonio, in support of Mamata Banerjee, claimed that Goans are considering TMC as an alternative after being fed up with both BJP and Congress. He alleged that scores of people are joining TMC, to strengthen the party’s hold in the coastal state.

"I see TMC as the only alternative to the BJP. A lot of people are joining Goa Trinamool in large numbers which are making both the Congress as well as the BJP jittery," TMC leader added.

Ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro joined Trinamool Congress

As TMC is prepping to make its debut in the 2022 Assembly polls, TMC has approached prominent leaders in the state to join the party. Ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro joined the Trinamool Congress on Sept 29 in Kolkata. After quitting the grand old party-- Congress, he stressed the need to unite the different factions to fight the BJP at both the Centre and state levels. He also praised Didi (Mamata Banerjee) for fighting against BJP.

"The only leader who has opposed BJP and destroyed their agenda is Didi. She is a fighter and we need such fighters in the country. It is the moment for everyone to join forces. With Didi's forces, we will bring a new dawn in Goa," he said.

Along with former Goa CM, the others who joined Trinamool were Yatish Naik, Lavoo Mamledar, Vijay Vasudev Poi, Anand Naik, Mario Pinto De Santana, Rabindranath Faleiro, Shivdas Sonu Naik (N Shivdas), Antonio Monteiro Clovis Da Costa and Rajendra Shivaji Kakodkar.

