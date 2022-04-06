'Only Raj Thackeray Is Following Balasaheb's Legacy': MNS Puts Up Posters Near Sena Bhavan

Stirring a row on Wednesday, MNS put up posters projecting its president Raj Thackeray as the real inheritor of his uncle Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva legacy. The posters claimed that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was not allowing the public chanting of Hanuman Chalisa. Moreover, they expressed hope that Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray would drill some sense into the CM pertaining to his approach towards Hindus. As per sources, officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are taking down his posters put up in several areas of Dadar including outside Shiv Sena Bhavan.

The posters read, "Honourable Balasaheb, Look your son Chief Minister Uddhav Ji Thackeray is banning people from chanting Hanuman Chalisa despite being a Hindu. They are removing the loudspeakers installed by Hindus. In reality, only Raj Thackeray is taking forward your Thackeray guiding principle and legacy. If possible, please give good sense to Uddhav Ji regarding Hindus". Sources indicated that this is perceived as an attempt by MNS to woo the traditional Hindu vote bank of Shiv Sena.

Addressing the MNS cadre on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on April 2, Raj Thackeray warned, "I am not against prayers. You can pray at your home but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning you now... Remove loudspeakers or else will put speakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa."

Shiv Sena dubs MNS BJP's 'C-team'

While BJP has repeatedly denied the possibility of a tie-up with MNS, Raj Thackeray's blistering attack on the MVA government during his Gudi Padwa speech raised eyebrows. Speaking to the media on Monday, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi dubbed MNS as the 'C-team' of BJP. Moreover, she claimed that Thackeray is following the agenda of the JP Nadda-led party.