Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Bajrang Bali controversy in the poll-bound state of Karnataka, ahead of the assembly elections.

“How badly they’re (BJP leaders) speaking, the public has given them a mandate for five years but they don’t have anything to say about what they do. See we (BJP leaders) did this, we built temple, we built school, no nothing they (BJP leaders) have to say. What are they (BJP leaders) saying JAI BAJRANGBALI and asking for votes. They only recall deities when polls are scheduled,” said KTR.

“Rest they neglect and cheat deities also. That’s why I’m requesting you, today in Telangana we are getting water. If we give chance to these waste parties again, these leaders will bring days where blood will flow. My farmers and brothers should think whether they want Telangana burning with religious issues or green fields,” he added.

The Bajrang Bali controversy

Notably, the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Bajrang Dal are two groups that have been accused of "spreading hatred" among communities based on caste and religion, and the Congress has pledged to take firm and decisive action against them, including banning them, in its manifesto for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the grand old party at his rallies calling the party's ban promise an attempt to lock up the devotees of Lord Hanuman. The Congress had earlier locked up Lord Ram, and now it wanted to lock up those who chant 'Jai Bajrang Bali' (Hail Hanuman), PM said.

In response, the Congress stated that it was dishonourable of the Prime Minister to make such a comparison. ''The Prime Minister disparages our devotion to Lord Hanuman. He needs to apologise to the nation for hurting our religious feelings. The right for the Prime Minister to disparage Bajrang Bali has not been granted by anyone,'' said Congress leader Pawan Khera.