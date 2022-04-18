'Only TMC Can Fight BJP': Ripun Bora Asserts 'BJP Got Advantage Of Congress' Infighting'

Former Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora on Sunday stated that he resigned from the grand old party on the basis of Strategical and Ideological differences. He stated that Congress has failed to fight the BJP and there is a lot of infighting within the party. This has turned out to be an advantage for BJP, he added. Bora also alleged that several leaders of the party are working in connivance with the saffron party, particularly with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"I was associated with the Congress party for nearly 40 years and have no grievances against the party & its leaders. I resigned from Congress on Strategical & Ideological points. Congress being a grand old party, failed to fight with BJP but there was a lot of fighting within the party. I tried to fight against BJP but due to infighting, I couldn't. This has given the BJP ample advantages to grow in every nook and corner of the state," said Ripun Bora.

The way BJP has grown has threatened the social fabric of the country. Congress being the grand old party should have fought the BJP but there was a lot of fighting within the party. I am convinced only TMC can fight BJP: Ripun Bora



He joined TMC yesterday.

"Mamata Banerjee is fighting with BJP bravely. I am convinced only Mamata can fight with BJP & has been able to prevent it in Bengal for the last five years. It was Assam people's perception of the Congress govt in 2021 and due to infighting, people lost faith in us. Therefore, we lost our mandate in Assam. Now, I have joined TMC and will help the party strengthen and continue to fight against BJP," added Bora.

On Sunday, Bora tendered his resignation from the Indian National Congress as President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). Bora's resignation came amid rising internal disputes in the Congress party since the recently concluded assembly polls in five states. Following this, the Assam Congress working president has now accused Ripun Bora of being ‘power hungry’.

Former Assam Congress president Ripun Bora joins TMC in the presence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee



Pic credit: Abhishek Banerjee's Twitter handle pic.twitter.com/U3YcUhpv9z — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

TMC is currently trying to expand its presence in several states, especially in the Northeast. The Mamata Banerjee-led party is vying for power in Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura as the latter two are all set to go to polls next year. Earlier, Bora had dismissed claims of leaving Congress, however, this decision comes when the party is slowly losing grip in various states of the country. Bora's departure will come as a big blow to the once-prominent decades-old party.

