'Only Waiting For Proper Govt Formation To Begin Work': Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav

A day after taking oath as the Deputy Chief Miniter of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that they are waiting for proper government formation to begin work. He also thanked the people of the state for giving the Mahagathbandhan government a grand welcome. He further said that there's a huge responsibility and under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, work towards the state's welfare would be done.

"People in Bihar are excited with the formation of the new government and are showing their support. We're only waiting for the proper formation of govt, to begin our work," Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was quoted by news agency ANI.

Claiming that the newly formed government under the umbrella of the Mahagathbandhan alliance will work on providing education, medical facilities, employment and better agricultural schemes, he said that the new government will be based on "padhaai, dawai, kamai and sichai".

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader also informed that the new Cabinet formation will soon take place and the government will start working with immediate effect. Further hitting out at the BJP, he said, "BJP is upset because it was unable to save its government and was unsuccessful in purchasing Bihar MLAs."

Tejashwi Yadav made 'grand' promises after swearing-in

Soon after swearing in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, the RJD chief said, "Bihar did what country needs to do. We've shown them a way. Our fight has been against unemployment. Our Chief Minister felt the pain of the poor and youth. We'll give bumper jobs within one month of the formation of the government." He added, "It'll be something so grand that its never happened before."

After being together with the BJP-led NDA for nearly five years, Nitish Kumar joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again under Mahagathbandhan alliance. After submitting his resignation on August 9 to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staking claim to form the Mahagatbandhan government, the very next day, he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar while Tejashwi Yadav was made his deputy.