Onscreen 'Ram' From 'Ramayan' Arun Govil Joins BJP In Delhi, Hails PM Modi

When one tries to imagine Lord Ram, they invoke Arun Govil's smiling face from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, and the actor after 33 years (after the show ended) has now joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly elections in four states and the union territory of Puducherry. Govil attended a press conference in BJP's New Delhi office where his joining the party was announced.

Govil started his career in Bollywood in 1977 with Tarachand Barjatya’s Paheli, which he followed up with hits like Sawan Ko Aane Do and Saanch Ko Aanch Nahin. Ramayan came to him after he worked with Sagar on another popular series Vikram and Betaal.

While talking to the media Govil said, "The definition of politics was something else before BJP formed the government. Narendra Modi changed the face of politics. I am here to do my bit for the country, for the society. I needed a platform and BJP gave me that. My trigger point was Mamata Banerjee not liking 'Jai Shri Ram'. It is not a political chant, this is our life. This is our culture and today, she is allergic to this slogan. This is a Dharmyudh for me."

Actor Arun Govil joins BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi in presence of Union Minister Debashree Chaudhary and party General Secretary Arun Singh. pic.twitter.com/LBUBl1KrXz — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 18, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about Govil's show Ramayan, reports suggest that the show was registered in the Limca Book of Records and stayed World's most viewed mythological TV series until 2003.

(With PTI inputs)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.