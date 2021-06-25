Oommen Chandy Meets Rahul Gandhi In Delhi; Conveys Displeasure Over Kerala Congress Revamp

Days after the Congress leadership in Kerala was revamped, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy met Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi in the national capital. After the party's drubbing in the recently concluded Assembly polls, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief Mullappilly Ramachandran and Leader Of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala were replaced by K Sudhakaran and VD Satheesan respectively. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chandy conveyed his sentiments regarding the new appointments.

While maintaining that he respects the decision of the high command, the 12-time MLA opined that the implementation of the same was problematic. A week earlier, Chennithala also called on the former Congress president and expressed his desire for the people in the Haripad constituency. Speculation is rife that he might be appointed the All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of either Punjab or Gujarat.

Veteran Kerala Congress leader Oommen Chandy remarked, "After the reorganization of the party, I wanted to convey our sentiments to the leadership. So Rahul ji gave us the time. I met him and explained everything. We are always with the high command's decision. This time also like that. Only the way in which the decision was implemented created some problems."

I met Rahul Gandhi and explained everything. We're with high command's decision. Only the way in which decision was implemented created some problem but everything is over now: Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy on organisational changes in state unit pic.twitter.com/6b3XCdcouX — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

Congress suffers setback in Kerala polls

The polling for the 2021 state Assembly polls was held on April 6 with an impressive voter turnout of 74.06 per cent. After a hard-fought election campaign, LDF created history by becoming the first incumbent government in Kerala in nearly four decades to get re-elected. The tally of UDF, buoyed by its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where it won 19 out of 20 seats in the state, was reduced to 41 seats. In contrast, LDF bagged 99 out of 140 seats, 8 more than the 2016 election. UDF's vote share of 39.47% could not pose a challenge to the ruling alliance which garnered a vote share of 45.43%.

Widely credited for her handling of the COVID-19 crisis, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja secured the highest margin of victory in the Assembly polls by winning Mattannur with a margin of 60,963 votes. All Ministers who were given tickets barring J Mercykutty Amma won their respective seats. In a shocking reversal for BJP, it not only won fewer votes as compared to 2016 but also failed to retain its lone seat- Nemom. While Kerala BJP president K Surendran lost from both Konni and Manjeshwar, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan could not secure a victory in the Palakkad seat.