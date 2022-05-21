OP Chautala Convicted In Disproportionate Assets Case; Sentence To Be Pronounced On May 26

In the latest development, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi convicted former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala on Saturday in a 17-year-old disproportionate assets case. Special judge Vikas Dhull passed the order and posted the matter for May 26, when the court will hear the arguments on the quantum of the sentence.

The judgment has come in connection to a case filed by CBI on a complaint by Haryana Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala. In the case, the CBI had filed a charge sheet against Chautala on March 26, 2010, and held him responsible for allegedly amassing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore, much disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006. In January 2021, a Delhi court framed money laundering charges against OP Chautala in connection with the disproportionate assets case.

Chautala was recently released from Jail

Om Prakash Chautala who is a former Chief Minister of Haryana from the Indian National Lok Dal and son of 6th Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, was recently released from the Tihar Jail on 2 July 2021 from a ten years prison sentence after completing the due formalities.

Chautala and 53 others, in June 2008, were charged in connection with the appointment of 3,206 junior basic teachers in the state of Haryana during 1999-2000. In January 2013 a New Delhi court sentenced Chautala and his son Ajay Singh Chautala to ten years' imprisonment under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. OP Chautala was released from jail in July 2021.

