OP Chautala Moves Delhi HC Challenging Trial Court Verdict In Disproportionate Assets Case

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala has challenged a trial court verdict sentencing him to four years of rigorous imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case on 21 May 2022.

The 87-year-old Chautala was convicted for a case which dates back to 2005 under which he was alleged of amassing wealth worth crores of rupees, disproportionate to his income while holding public office at various levels from 1993 to 2006. Chautala was unable to prove the disproportionality.

#BREAKING | Former Haryana CM OP Chautala sentenced to 4 years of rigorous imprisonment, Rs 50 lakhs fine imposed, 4 properties to be seized in disproportionate assets case



Tune in here - https://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/d3RyaWbwz9 — Republic (@republic) May 27, 2022

Case against OP Chautala

The case against the former Haryana Chief Minister, dating back to 2005, pertains to Chautala acquiring wealth while holding public office as MLA or CM from 24 May 1993 to 31 May 2006, worth Rs 6,09,79,026, as per the chargesheet filed by the CBI. The disproportionate assets were 189.11% more than the official income and Chautala was unable to prove the account of the disproportionality. The Central agency further informed that the assets included cash, jewellery, land, complexes, residences, hotels, farmhouses, petrol pumps and investments in foreign countries.

OP Chautala was convicted for the offence under Section 13(1)(e) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Incidentally, this is not the first time that Chautala has been convicted in a case. The grandfather of current Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala was jailed since 2013 for a case regarding the recruitment of junior basic teachers.

(Image: PTI)