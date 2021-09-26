OP Chautala Urges Opposition Parties To Come Together, Pushes For Third Front Against BJP

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Om Prakash Chautala on Saturday said that a third front was necessary to safeguard the interests of the country. Chautala slammed the centre and said that the country is run by the farmers, who are now forced to protest. The leader urged political parties to come together to speak the ruling BJP.

"It is my father Chaudhary Devi Lal Ji's birth anniversary today. On this day, I want to remind all that our country is primarily run by the farmers of the country. If the farmers of a country are happy, it is the richest asset a country can have. Such is not the scenario now. As of now, the Centre is busy looting the money of the general public," OP Chautala told ANI.

Speaking on the need for the third front to step up, Chautala said, "In view of the ongoing farmers' protest and to safeguard the interests of the country, I urge all the political parties of the third front to come together (except BJP and Congress) and speak against the malpractices being carried out by the Centre. Also, if Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji wishes to join, he can do so."

Chautala pushes for the formation of the third front

OP Chautala was recently released from Tihar jail where he was serving a 10-year term over the teacher recruitment scam. Following his release in July, the leader has been busy gaining support for a 'third front'. Chautala had earlier met with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and announced that the latter would attend a rally led by the third front despite him heading the coalition government in Bihar alongside the BJP. The INLD leader also claimed that the Congress party stood a chance to join in on the third front.

Speaking on the Congress party, the leader said, "The main problem with Congress is that their party does not have a strong party president. Due to this reason, the functioning of this party lies in the doldrums. However, if they feel confident to voice against the Centre despite this flaw, we welcome them." Earlier in August, Chautala met with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav to discuss the possible formation of a third front ahead of next year’s Uttar Pradesh assembly poll elections.

Image: PTI