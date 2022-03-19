OP Rajbhar Rejects Rumours Of Return To BJP Fold; Vows To Fight 2024 LS Polls As SP Ally

Amid the Samajwadi Party-led alliance's poor performance in the Uttar Pradesh elections, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar denied speculation that his party would ally with BJP once again. A Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet until 2019, Rajbhar has been a fierce critic of the state government and the Centre after parting ways with the saffron party. Moreover, he affirmed that SBSP will continue to be an ally of SP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On being asked about a photo of his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah doing the rounds on social media, OP Rajbhar clarified, "It is an old photo. We were together from 2016 to 2019. I have met him more than a dozen times."

Rubbishing chances of SBSP returning to the NDA fold, he added, "This news is baseless. I neither went to Delhi nor did I meet anyone. I am busy with the preparations for the local body polls. I am working to ensure the victory of the candidates of the SP-led alliance. I have a programme with Akhilesh Yadav in Ghazipur on March 28."

"There was no impact of the farmers' agitation in areas where it did not take place. We were unable to convince the people of our promises such as caste census, restoration of the old pension scheme, compulsory and quality education for all, free electricity up to 300 units and implementation of the Social Justice Committee report. In the alternative, the people failed to understand these promises," the SBSP chief said, on the reasons for the alliance's defeat in the UP polls.

BJP sweeps UP polls

The UP elections were held in seven phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7 - whereas the counting of votes took place on March 10. While BJP had formed an alliance with Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD Party, Congress and BSP contested solo. On the other hand, SP announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Though Akhilesh Yadav ran a spirited campaign travelling the length and breadth of the state, he failed to dislodge the BJP government from UP.

This came even as SP's vote share increased from 21.82% to 32.06%, which is higher than its 2012 vote share when it formed the government in the state by winning 224 seats. While the SP improved its tally to 111 from the 47 seats that it won last time, its allies RLD and SBSP gained 8 and 6 seats respectively.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx by securing a second term as the CM in UP. Despite a rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%, BJP bagged 255 seats. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.