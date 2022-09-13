Targeting his own government, RJD leader and Bihar Minister Sudhakar Singh made startling allegations about corruption in the state Agriculture Department. Speaking at a felicitation function in Kaimur on September 12, Singh sarcastically introduced himself as the "chieftain of thieves" to describe the state of affairs in his Ministry. In a veiled dig at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, he opined, "This is the same old government. Its style of functioning is also the same. And don't even ask about the officials". He also asserted that this is not RJD's government fully.

Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh alleged, “There is not anyone in my department who does not engage in theft. I am the chieftain of thieves. If theft is happening, I will be its chief. So, keep burning effigies so that I remember that farmers are upset."

"Lohia Ji used to rightly say when the people should hit the streets when the House is silent...I do not constitute the government. There are many people above me too," he added. The first-time MLA from Ramgarh is the son of Bihar RJD president Jagdanand Singh.

#WATCH | There is not a single wing of our (agriculture) dept that does not commit acts of theft. As I am the in-charge of the department, I become their Sardar (chief)...There are many more people above me: Bihar Agriculture Min S Singh, in Kaimur (12.09)



(Source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/p6mNVRgr60 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

Corruption charges against Sudhakar Singh

Incidentally, Sudhakar Singh himself faces corruption allegations in connection with the rice scam. In 2013, two cases were registered against him at the Ramgarh Police Station. Singh's mill allegedly stole the rice provided by the government despite the fact that there was a rice processing agreement between the parties. Demanding his ouster from the Cabinet, BJP MP Sushil Modi revealed, "RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh, who owns two rice mills, is accused of the embezzlement of rice worth Rs 5.31 crore of the State Food Corporation. He was also sent to jail in connection with the scam."

He added, "When he had approached the high court for bail, he was asked to deposit Rs 60 lakh after which he was granted bail. He is still supposed to pay Rs.12 crore- Rs.5.31 crore with 12-year interest to the state government. How can Chief Minister Nitish Kumar keep such ministers in his cabinet"? Claiming innocence in the case, the RJD MLA told Republic TV that he was given regular bail by the apex court.