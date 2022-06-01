Open & Shut: Complainant Dr Swamy As Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Summoned In National Herald Case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The case was registered in 2013, based on the complaint by former BJP MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy on the alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian Pvt Limited.

Both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Speaking to Republic on the summons issued to the Congress leaders, Dr. Swamy said, "It is an open-shut case as both are laundry participants. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are the founders of Young Indian which has a share capital of 5 lakhs. Through Young Indian, they received funds to buy the National Herald. It was traced to their company in Kolkata."

The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited. In his complaint, Swamy had specifically highlighted that Young Indian paid only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associated Journals Limited owed to Congress.

Swamy claimed that the Gandhis have properties bought through National Herald across the country. "They have a building in Bandra in Mumbai, Indore in Lucknow," he told Republic.

Lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari who has worked on several cases with Dr Subramanian Swamy said, all the documentary evidence is available in the case and the Gandhis will have to explain to the ED how all the transactions took place.

#LIVE | Everything is documentary evidence and it was obvious that ED was going to investigate it. Now, they will have to explain to the ED how all the money transactions happened: @ishkarnBHANDARI on ED summons to Rahul, Sonia Gandhihttps://t.co/bbyaMx5ll9 pic.twitter.com/TY6kmHIMsQ — Republic (@republic) June 1, 2022

ED summons Sonia Gandhi & Rahul

The ED wants to record the statements of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency had recently questioned senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal as part of the investigation.

On December 19, 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

In February 2021, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Gandhis seeking their response to Swamy's plea seeking to lead the evidence in the matter before the trial court. However, they contended that the plea by the BJP parliamentarian was "misconceived and premature". The ED registered a case under PMLA after a trial court in Delhi took cognizance of the Income Tax probe against Young Indian.