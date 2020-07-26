'Open Temples In Maharashtra During Ayodhya Bhoomi Poojan On August 5: BJP To CM Uddhav

Amid preparations for Bhoomi Poojan of Ayodhya Ram Temple, a Maharashtra BJP secretary has written to CM Uddhav Thackeray urging him to open temples in the state on August 5. Highlighting the role of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray in the Ram temple movement, BJP leader Sanjay Pandey said that Sena should reopen the temples in the state so that people get an opportunity to offer prayers to Lord Ram as they won't be able to attend the program due to Coronavirus pandemic.

READ | Shiv Sena dumbfounded by Maharashtra BJP seeking reopening of religious places amid Covid

Maharashtra BJP chief demands reopening of religious places

Earlier, Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha wrote to CM Uddhav requesting the reopening of religious places in the state. Mentioning that 'Mission Begin Again' had commenced, he noted that shops, markets, bus services have been restarted in a gradual manner. Arguing that Indian society shares a strong bond with God and religion, Lodha reckoned that people required religious support at this time of crisis.

READ | 'I am CM now so...': Uddhav speaks on his visit to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Shiv Sena slams BJP

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana had earlier slammed BJP for their demands to reopen religious places even as Coronavirus cases in the country surge. Accusing the party of following 'dual policy', Sena said that while the Centre cancelled the Amarnath Yatra, BJP leaders in Maharashtra are demanding to reopen of religious places. Sena asked that on what basis is the demand being made. Moreover, Sena declared that people will not get the tag for being 'Hinduwadi' or 'secular' for opening or closing religious places at the time of a global pandemic wherein 'Gods are under lockdown.'

"Gods across the country are under lockdown due to COVID crisis. Temples, as well as other places of worship, are closed. But a few days ago, senior BJP leaders in Maharashtra demanded that Chief Minister Uddhav should open the temples in the state immediately." The Sena mouthpiece accused the BJP leaders of saying that people need 'mental and religious support' at a time of the pandemic.

READ | UP CM Adityanath reviews preparations in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on Aug 5

READ | Women lawyers write to HM Amit Shah, seek financial and infrastructural help amid pandemic