Open Violence Breaks Out At Farmers' Tractor Rally; Promise Of Peaceful Protest Shattered

As the agitating farmers' tractor rally entered the national capital amid India's 72nd Republic Day celebrations, clashes broke out between protestors and police personnel at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and then in other locations. The farmers who since the beginning of the protest had been claiming to launch a peaceful protest, on Tuesday resorted to violence and even took over a police water cannon vehicle as well. In an attempt to control the situation, the Delhi Police used tear gas to disperse the farmers gathered at the location, even as the farmers proceeded to destroy barricades and other impediments in their path and violated the pre-designated route.

Protesting farmers resort to violence

Besides reports of violence at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, the protestors at Karnal bypass and Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Pandav Nagar broke police barricading to enter Delhi. At Delhi's Mukarba Chowk, the farmers leading the tractor rally were seen on top of the police vehicle and removing police barricading as they refused to follow the decided route.

In view of farmer unions' tractor rally, the security had been tightened in the national capital with police barricades mounted at various important places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations. Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Intelligence in Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak had said on Sunday, "The tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway, and then return to Singhu."

The farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The 11th round of talks between farmers and the government was held on Friday. The talks of farmer unions and the government have seemingly broken down after the former insisted on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws and the latter asked them to reconsider its offer to put these laws on hold for about 18 months. Earlier on Monday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the agitation against the farm laws which has been going on for almost 2 months will end soon.

