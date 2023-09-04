'Open Your Mouth': BJP Slams Rahul & I.N.D.I.A Leaders For Silence On Sanatan Remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Opposition alliance, known as I.N.D.I.A, for their silence regarding the controversial remarks made by DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin against Sanatan Dharma. These comments sparked widespread outrage in the country, and the BJP has questioned the lack of response from prominent Opposition leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Nitish Kumar.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, made headlines when he compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like Malaria and Dengue and called for its eradication during a recent public address.

Addressing the media about this anti-Hindu remark, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "He (Udhayanidhi) compared Sanatan Dharma with Dengue and malaria. Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram who is facing a serious trial over corruption charges, also supported this, saying this is right. I want to raise a big question - Why Rahul Gandhi is silent?"

Their ideology is anti-Hindu: BJP attacks I.N.D.I.A alliance

He further pointed out the apparent contradiction in the actions of Rahul Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi says ‘I am Hindu’. He talks about his gotra, visits temples and performs Puja. So when we said that he is being pretentious for votes, this is now coming true. Why Nitish Kumar is silent? Why his deputy Tejashwi who took his father to Siddhivinayak temple is quiet over this? Was it only for a show?" he questioned.

"The Ghamandiya alliance, for the sake of vote bank politics, is making statements against Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma. They will continue doing this for votes. Their ideology is anti-Hindu," alleged the BJP leader.

Prasad expanded his critique to encompass the broader Opposition, including the Congress and DMK. "I want to bring this to Rahul’s attention that during the UPA regime, Lord Ram was called a fictional character. That that time, Udhayanidhi’s grandfather Karunanidhi said- ‘From where did Ram learn engineering to construct Ram Setu?’. Can they make such a shameful remark against any other religion?" he asked.

"I want to tell the Opposition that Sanatan is eternal. Sanatan is the foundational pillar of Indian culture, heritage and civilisation. Sanatan sees everyone with the same eye," he added. Prasad warned the "Ghamandiya" alliance, referring to the Opposition, that their political strategies should not be based on an anti-Hindu mindset, as it could provoke the country's anger.

"The silence of prominent leaders on this matter is unfortunate and shameful. The lack of response from Rahul and Kharge is not only baffling but shocking," he remarked. Prasad concluded by highlighting the resilience of Sanatan Dharma, noting that even centuries of Islamic and British rule could not eradicate it.

He challenged Rahul to clarify his stance on the controversial remarks, asking, "Rahul Gandhi, please open your mouth. Do you stand with Udhyanidhi Stalin?"

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva along with party MPs arrived outside Tamil Nadu House and submitted a memorandum. The Delhi BJP has dispatched a letter to the Commissioner of Tamil Nadu House, in which it has been said that Udaynidhi Stalin should apologise.