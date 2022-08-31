Sonipat, Aug 30 (PTI) Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Tuesday alleged that under the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, liquor shops were opening at a rapid pace while schools were shutting down.

Addressing the Congress workers of the district, the Rajya Sabha MP exhorted them to participate in the party's 'Halla Bol' rally against price rise, unemployment, and Agneepath scheme at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on September 4.

He accused the Haryana government of misleading people by presenting fake data on the closure of schools and claimed that due to the misgovernance of the BJP-JJP alliance, there is record unemployment in the state.

Hooda said the Agneepath scheme is not in the interest of the country, its Army or youth.

The youth of Haryana would have to bear the brunt of the ill-effects of this scheme, he said. PTI COR RHL