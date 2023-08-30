Operation Hastha: BJP And JDS Try To Ward Off Congress From Poaching Their Leaders

The Congress' strategy of wooing leaders of the BJP and JD(S) to increase its vote share in the Lok Sabha elections despite having a full number of MLAs has created a stir.

While the BJP is trying to retain its leaders by warning them that they will become politically unstable due to a rash decision, the JD(S) top brass is personally calling up the MLAs and candidates to instill confidence that the times will change.

Former PM and JDS supremo HD Devegowda, speaking to Republic, said, "No one trusts the other party and leaves. It's all speculation. If anyone is going to go, we will fix it."

This statement from the JDS supremo comes after party leaders Ayanur Manjunath and Nagraj Gowda joined the Congress party with hundreds of their followers in the presence of KPCC president DK Shivakumar who asked them to remain loyal to the party and they would be rewarded.

Resentment against the minister, resentment of the independent MLAs over the special grant, transfer issues were the topics of discussion within the Congress party. Now the dice of defection and confusion has rolled. The defection debate, which began in Bengaluru, has spread to the entire state and the names of several leaders are doing the rounds. BJP and JD(S) leaders have also met MLAs and ministers of the ruling party.

Former minister MP Renukacharya had recently met both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. The names of former JD(S) ministers Puttaraju and Narayana Gowda are also doing the rounds. On August 27, minister Santosh Lad had said that two BJP leaders from Dharwad district may join the Congress.

Bengaluru Rural Congress MP DK Suresh, speaking to Republic, said, "We are not trying to woo anyone into the party. Where our party is weak, the organisation has to be strengthened. The president and top brass have asked them to strengthen the party. We don't have the word 'operation'."

"We will not call anyone by force. If they come to our party on their own, we will welcome them freely. The BJP should work to hold on to those who leave the party."

Following this, there were rumours that Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and Chikkangowda would join the Congress. Addressing the media on August 28, Munenakoppa hinted at distancing himself from the BJP by saying that he would stay away from active politics till November.

Jagadish Shettar, speaking to Republic, said, "A lot of leaders from the BJP will come to the Congress. I will not reveal their names now. I have not told anyone to leave the BJP. They are calling me."

Munenakoppa's stand creates confusion

Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, a close aide of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who quit the BJP, held a press conference on August 28 and said, "None of the Congress leaders have invited me to their party. I am currently in the BJP. I have no ambition to contest the Lok Sabha elections. I will discuss my next political decision with the leaders of the constituency and will make my decision by January".

Siddaramaiah gives open invite to leaders from other parties

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that anyone who comes to Congress is welcome and It's not just those who left the Congress. Addressing the media in Mysuru, he said, "Those who come to the party should accept the party's ideology. Where is the BJP in the state? The BJP is bankrupt in the state. Even after 100 days of the formation of the new government, they have not been able to elect the leader of the opposition."

Meanwhile, former BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has slammed the Congress and said, "Many people from Congress are spreading false news that BJP leaders are joining their party. Has anyone from the BJP joined the Congress now? Everyone is in and with the BJP isn't it?"

Background

ST Somashekhar a BJP MLA met the CM on August 19, JDS leader Ayanur Manjunath and BJP leader Katta Subramanya Naidu met the Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on August 20 which has rattled the BJP and JDS state leadership after talks of leaders switching over to the Congress. DK Shivakumar inducted 70 BJP workers and 13 former corporators from the Yeshwanthpur assembly constituency who were supporters of ST Somashekhar on August 21.

ST Somashekhar has openly praised the CM and deputyt CM for their pro-development work in his constituency since the second week of August and after he met the CM there have been hints that he will join the Congress even as the leader has remained tightlipped.

In the BJP core committee meet in August 22, BS Yediyurappa was tasked with speaking to the disgruntled leaders and he seems to have succeeded in keeping the Congress at bay by convincing Byrathi Basavaraj, Munirathna and Gopalaiah to remain loyal to the party but suspense continues over Yeshwanthpur BJP MLA ST Somashekhar who could play a crucial role in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.