“Opp Members Protesting With Iron Chains Against Sanctity Of Assembly”: CM Sukhu

In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said “bringing iron chains into the Vidhan Sabha was against the dignity and sanctity of the Assembly.”

Sukhu's comments come after BJP MLAs staged demonstrations carrying shackles and locks from the main gate of the Vidhan Sabha complex to the Chief Minister's office against the government’s move to stop the release of MLA funds, citing a fiscal crunch.

According to the chief minister, in the 75-year history of the Assembly, there has never been a protest of this kind before.

Expressing regret for the interruption, the Chief Minister said “Never in the history of our Assembly did the members of the Opposition bring iron chains to the House. This happened for the first time in 75 years. The Opposition members violated the sanctity and decorum of the Vidhan Sabha. They tried to disrupt the proceedings in the House today.”

Jairam Thakur instigated ruckus: Sukhu

Sukhu claimed that Jairam Thakur, a former chief minister and the current leader of the opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, instigated the commotion inside the House rather than scheduling a meeting with him to discuss it.

“There are many ways to protest. But the Opposition members should be mindful of the sanctity of this august House,” he said.

Earlier, on March 15, BJP MLAs staged a walkout on the first day of the Budget session, stating they were unhappy with the CM's response to the concern about the suspension of MLA funds.

“Each citizen of the state is in debt of Rs 1 lakh,” said the CM in his reply on the issue on the floor of the Assembly.

The CM said this in response to a BJP member's move to adjourn the meeting so that the MLA fund problem could be discussed.

The motion was however rejected by the Speaker, prompting the BJP members to stage a walkout from the House.

“This is the first time, and unfortunately so, that the Opposition members staged a walkout from the Assembly on the very day of the Budget session,” said LoP Jairam Thakur.

There was a complete ruckus on the opening day of the Budget session as the Opposition members brought an adjournment motion under Rule 67, seeking a discussion on the Congress government not releasing the last instalment of the MLA funds