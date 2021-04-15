Opp'n Accuses Kerala CM Of Casting Vote After Testing COVID Positive; KK Shailaja Refutes

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Thursday strongly refuted BJP's allegations suggesting that Kerala Chief Minister had gone out to cast his vote after he had tested positive for Coronavirus. Revealing that the CM's daughter had tested positive on voting day (April 6), KK Shailaja shared that Pinarayi Vijayan had tested positive two days after her on April 8.

"Don't know on what basis did he make such allegations. Kerala CM hasn't violated any COVID-19 protocols. His daughter tested positive on April 6 on voting day, CM cast his vote prior to it. How could have anyone known that he'd test positive on April 8?" she questioned.

Earlier in the day, the BJP and Congress slammed Pinarayi Vijayan for violating Covid-19 norms and allegedly concealing that he was COVID-19 positive for electoral benefits. The Opposition alleged that the CM had tested positive days prior to when he shared the information and hid it due to the assembly elections in the state.

"'Covidiot' you know what it means. There's no other word that can be used for a CM who continuously violates COVID protocol. As per doctors of Calicut Medical College, Kerala CM tested positive on April 4 & on April 6 voted without following protocols," said MoS MEA & BJP leader V Muraleedharan.

Two days after voting was held in Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan had informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The Chief Minister took to his official Twitter handle to inform his followers that he has tested positive for the infection and will be treated at the Government Medical College in Kozhikkode. He also requested all those who had come in contact with him to go into 'self-observation'.

I have been confirmed Covid +ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical College, Kozhikkode. Request those who have been in contact with me recently to go into self observation. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 8, 2021

Kerala logged 8,778 new COVID-19 cases, including 41 health workers, and 22 related deaths on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 11.89 lakh and the toll to 4,836.