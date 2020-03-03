Bengaluru: Oppn, Activists Attack BJP-led BBMP On Ban Of Protests In Front Of Town Hall

Congress councilors in Bengaluru staged a protest inside the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) against the city corporation’s decision to ban demonstrations outside the iconic Town Hall in Bengaluru. On Saturday, the BBMP council passed the resolution which will be passed on to the police commissioner once it is gratified by the BBMP commissioner.

Town Hall, named after former Bangalore city municipality, Puttanna Chetty, has been the location for hundreds of protests, rallies and demonstrations over years as the stairs leading to the hall oversees one of the arterial roads of the city, JC Road. Several anti-CAA protests have been staged at the Town Hall over the last few months.

The BBMP has claimed that incessant protests on the stairs of the town hall have caused inconvenience to the programs conducted at the hall and a roadblock to the traffic flow on JC Road in Bengaluru. In addition, the municipal corporation alleged that protests are bringing down the stature of the 85-year old building.

'BJP wants to kill democracy and the constitution'

Activists and opposition have been reprimanding that BJP-led BBMP, calling the move a major blow to democracy. On Tuesday, the Congress and JDS councilors protested in the well of the council demanding that the ban be revoked. With placards that read that the BJP wants to kill democracy and the constitution, the opposition members shouted that all citizens have a right to protest.

Trade organisations, NGOs, women’s groups, Dalit organisations, collectively are planning to launch a campaign to challenge the decision stating that Town Hall has been a landmark location for people’s voice and agitation for decades and the BBMP cannot snatch it away from the citizens of Bengaluru.

Srinival Alavilli, civic activist took to social media and said Bad resolution. No debate no discussion conveys the intent behind the resolution. Politicians must always remember that they are public servants they too for a temporary period of time. What goes around, comes around’.

The BBMP has defended its decision saying that there is no attempt to curb freedom of expression but they are merely directing the protestors to other locations in the city like the Freedom Park and Gandhi Statue at Maurya circle.

Mayor Gautham Kumar spoke to ANI and said, ‘Freedom Park & Maurya Circle are officially designated for holding protests in the city. Protests at Town Hall often lead to traffic snarls. If protests will happen everywhere, what will happen to traffic?’.

