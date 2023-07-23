Oppn Alliance Is Still-born Idea: BJP Jibes Cong After Punjab Leader Slams Tie-up With AAP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday took a swipe at the Congress party following a scathing critique by Partap Singh Bajwa, the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly. Bajwa expressed displeasure over the Congress central leadership's decision to ally with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. BJP leaders wasted no time in mocking the Congress, highlighting the apparent lack of unity within the Opposition alliance.

BJP leader Amit Malviya took to Twitter to mock the Congress party for its alliance woes in Punjab. He cited Bajwa's critical remarks about the AAP and stated that it amounted to questioning the Congress central leadership's decision-making. Malviya's tweet humorously implied that Bajwa's stance essentially tells Rahul Gandhi and the Congress team, who are engaging in negotiations with AAP, to reconsider their approach.

Furthermore, Malviya used the opportunity to take a dig at the broader Opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He dismissed the idea of an Opposition alliance as a "still-born idea," hinting at the perceived lack of cohesion and unity among the Opposition parties.

Jaiveer Shergill, the BJP's national spokesperson, also chimed in to mock the Congress party's internal dynamics. Referring to the Congress's mixed messaging, Shergill humorously remarked that the "Congress High Command to AAP" sentiment was akin to the famous Bollywood song "Hum Saath Saath Hai," while the Punjab Congress seemed to adopt a conflicting approach with their "Mein Teri Dushman, Dushman Tu Mera" stance.

Shergill also pointed to a similar scenario in West Bengal, where the state's Congress leaders engaged in discord with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while the central leadership sought an alliance with her.

"No unity within Congress but yet full throttle on selling pipe dreams of Opposition Unity! Fate of Opposition Unity- 'Humpty Dumpty had a great Fall'," the BJP leader tweeted.

'We don't need AAP': Congress' Pratap Singh Bajwa

On Saturday, Partap Singh Bajwa, a prominent Congress leader, raised objections to the Congress-AAP alliance under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A). Bajwa, a key figure in Punjab's politics, argued that the state has been suffering under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann from the AAP. He questioned the need for an alliance with the AAP and expressed scepticism about its electoral impact.

"Congress, for a long time, has been one of the two major parties of Punjab. I am sure that in the 2024 parliamentary elections, Congress will come back with a big margin. One alliance is led by BJP the other by Congress, so when people cast their vote it is going to be either for BJP or for Congress. AAP does not figure anywhere. Why should we form an alliance with AAP?" Bajwa questioned.

"I will meet Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday and will request him to not forge an alliance with them (AAP). We were not in alliance with them in past and will not be in future also," he added. Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also said that the party will continue to fight against the AAP over public issues in the state.